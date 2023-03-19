A fire at Charlie’s Family Grill in White Cloud in March 18, 2023. (Courtesy Christina Sischo)

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters responded to a large fire at a White Cloud restaurant Saturday.

It happened at Charlie’s Family Grill, located at 276 South Charles Street near East Newell Street.

Footage from a viewer shows smoke and flames coming from the building. The restaurant appeared to have sustained extensive damage.

The White Cloud Fire Department confirmed it responded to the fire. It said it has been in contact with the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

The fire department said it could not confirm more information about the fire until the investigation is complete.

It is not yet known if anyone was hurt or what caused the fire.