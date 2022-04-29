WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — Due to the dry conditions, open burning is prohibited, and burn permits will not be issued in Newaygo County.

According to Newaygo County Emergency Services, open burning is not permitted in the county due to “extreme fire danger.” Anyone who violates state law and burns without a permit will be held liable for any damages caused by the fire.

Several local fire departments have responded to complaints of open burning, according to Newaygo County Emergency Services



The ban prohibits the burning of leaves and debris and includes burn barrels and other types of open burning. Recreational campfires are still allowed.

A combination of strong winds and warm temperatures has elevated the fire danger throughout the county.

Permits are issued through Michigan.gov/BurnPermit, which is the website of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

It is recommended that residents regularly check the website to see when restrictions are being placed or lifted.