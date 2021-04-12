Federal charges for dad whose son caused explosion at Newaygo HS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Newaygo-area man who already faces state-level charges after his teen son brought explosives to school and they went off has now been charged at the federal level.

According to court documents filed March 31, David Saylor was indicted on federal counts for possessing a pipe bomb and another improvised explosive device that were not registered to him as required by federal law, and for possessing a stolen .22 rifle.

Saylor, 33, was already charged at the state level March 9 with a count of manufacturing or possession a Molotov cocktail and a count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The charges stemmed from an explosion the previous day at Newaygo High School. Saylor’s 16-year-old son brought homemade explosives to the school and they went off. The boy sustained serious injuries to his hands. Authorities say the teen didn’t mean to cause harm to anyone and they believe the detonation was accidental.

After the explosion, authorities went to the teen’s home in nearby Brooks Township, where they found more explosives. The Newaygo County prosecutor said the teen told authorities that he and his father put together the explosives together.

Each of the three federal counts carries a prison term of up to 10 years.