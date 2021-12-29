Father charged with son’s murder at White Cloud home

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — A father has been charged with shooting and killing his son outside his White Cloud home.

Darrell Dakan, 69, is accused of killing his son, Joshua Dakan, 38.

The father appeared in court Wednesday, where his health issues and history of alcohol abuse were discussed, along with details about what happened earlier in the week before his son died.

According to court records, Joshua Dakan arrived at the home shortly after 7 p.m. Monday. He was sitting in the passenger seat of his friend’s car when his father came out. He angrily accused his son of leaving a cable stretched across his driveway, which damaged his pickup truck.

The father and son argued and Darell Dakan got out a rifle from his trailer and aimed it at his son, according to court testimony.

“Just shoot me,” Joshua Dakan had said, according to the friend who witnessed the shooting, before Darrell Dakan shot him.

A prosecutor said Joshua Dakan was shot in the back by the .22-caliber rifle, piercing his lung and heart.

Joshua Dakan proceeded to fight with his father before collapsing.

The father has admitted to shooting his son, but said it was in self-defense.

He has been denied bond.