Family looking for stolen Berlin Raceway championship car

GRANT, Mich. (WOOD) — Denny Holtzlander’s life revolved around racing.

“My dad has run forever, late model cars,” Holtzlander said. “I’ve driven Sportsman and other cars out there too.”

His love for racing was passed down to his sons, including Ryan Holtzlander, who won nine races this season en route to winning Berlin Raceway’s Sportsman championship.

“The car finally hooked up and was working well,” Denny Holtzlander said. “Won that championship for first time in family history, in that class.”

A photo of the stolen race car. (courtesy)

On Tuesday, Ryan Holtzlander’s race car and the trailer it was stored in was stolen from Denny Holtzlander’s home in Grant.

“It’s a specialty car,” Denny Holtzlander said. “Really can’t take it any place else. Not legal at any other track. It’s disappointing. A lot of time, lot of money, lot of work, lot of hours.”

In addition to the car, the trailer also a had a bunch of equipment.

“Scales, boxes, jacks, jack stands, you name it, it was in there,” Denny Holtzlander said.

Denny Holtzlander immediately contacted his son and authorities.

On Friday, the trailer was located 30 miles away, behind the Beltline Bar on the corner of 28th Street and Division Avenue in Grand Rapids.

“Cops asked us to not touch anything,” Denny Holtzlander said. “They opened the door, you see what you have here, other than some trash (the thieves) threw everywhere. Left a mess. Bleached the heck out of stuff. So, we brought her home and took scrub brushes, scrubbed it, and washed it and now we must change all the electrical inside here because it’s been wet now.”

Denny and his family just want the car — which holds a special place in their hearts — back.

“Bring it up here,” Denny said. “Park it right there. I don’t care. No questions asked. Just park my car, let us come get it.”

If you know of the car’s whereabouts, the family is asking you contact authorities or the family on Facebook.