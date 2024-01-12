EVERETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One man is in the hospital and one man is in custody after a fight that ended in a shooting in Everett Township on Friday.

Around noon, deputies with the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of S. Walnut Avenue near E 8th Street after receiving reports about shots fired in the area.

Responding deputies found a 30-year-old Newaygo man on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office said. His condition is unknown.

Deputies learned that there was a fight between the Newaygo man and a 38-year-old White Cloud man which led to the shooting.

The White Cloud man was taken into custody and is being held at the Newaygo County Jail pending arraignment, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting remains under investigation.