Driver shortage: No busing for Newaygo schools this week

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Newaygo Public Schools will not be providing bussing this week because of a lack of bus drivers.

It will not be able to drive students to or from school Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, Superintendent Jeff Wright said in a Facebook post Tuesday. He said there are not enough drivers to cover their routes.

He said the school tried to combine and cancel some routes, but it became impossible to cover all routes and safely get kids to school.

Newaygo Public Schools is not the only system struggling to find bus drivers, as other schools in West Michgian and across the country face bus driver shortages.

“I know this is a hardship for our families, especially given the short notice regarding this decision,” Wright wrote in the post. “I appreciate your support and understanding as we try to offer the best solution to keep our students in school.”