The scene following a crash on 120th Street in Ensley Township on July 29, 2022. (Michigan State Police)

ENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was seriously injured in a crash with a semi-truck in rural Newaygo County Friday.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on E. 120th Street near S. Locust Avenue in Ensley Township, between Grant and Pierson.

Michigan State Police say a westbound pickup truck crossed the centerline and hit a semi-truck head-on.

The driver had to be pulled from the pickup and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.