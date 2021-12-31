Dragon Trail supporters set sights on Newaygo County expansion

STANWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan’s new Dragon at Hardy Dam trail is growing.

Crews have tacked on nearly 3 more miles of trail in Mecosta County since September, according to a Friday update from project fundraising officials. That brings the total to 21.75 miles of trail completed since the project started in 2019.

Project advocates say another portion of the Dragon Trail will open in spring. Next Year’s construction will focus on the Newaygo County side of the trail.

On the Michigan’s Dragon at Hardy Dam trail. (File)

When finished, the Dragon Trail will stretch 47 miles, encircling Hardy Pond in Mecosta and Newaygo counties.

The all-season Dragon Trail is open for biking, hiking, running and snow shoeing. Visitors can access the Dragon Trail now at Brower and Davis Bridge parks in Stanwood, which also have parking.

Visitors are encouraged to check trail conditions on the Dragon Trail’s Facebook page. Those interested in supporting the project can find out more on the trail website, https://www.thedragon.us/.