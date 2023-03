HESPERIA, Mich. (WOOD) — There were no injuries in a house fire Friday afternoon in Hesperia, according to Newaygo County dispatch.

The Hesperia Fire Department first got a call around 1:50 p.m. about a fire at a house on Hopkins Street in Hesperia, according to Oceana County Dispatch. Four additional fire departments, including Ferry and Grant, were called to help put it out.

No one was injured in the fire, dispatch said.

It is not clear how the fire started.