EVERETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a person was killed in a crash near White Cloud.

Newaygo County dispatchers confirmed to News 8 that the crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday on 40th Street in Everett Township, south of White Cloud.

Dispatchers said both directions of 40th Street were closed between Gordon Avenue and M-37. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene.

Icy road conditions were a factor in the deadly crash, according to dispatchers. There were several reports of other crashes Friday morning, dispatchers said.

The victim’s name has not been released. It’s unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.