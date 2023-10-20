BROOKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Sparta woman was killed after her car collided with a semi-truck near Newaygo Friday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. on M-82 at Spruce Avenue in Brooks Township, east of Newaygo.

Michigan State Police say initial reports indicate that the 63-year-old woman turned into the path of a semi.

She died at the scene. Her name was not released.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, both directions of M-82 are closed between Spruce and Thornapple avenues. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene.