ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least eight people were injured in a crash involving two cars south of Grant, according to dispatch.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday on M-37 near 136th Avenue in Ashland Township, according to Newaygo County dispatch. Two vehicles were involved and at least eight people were injured in the crash.

M-37 was shut down in both directions between 136th Avenue and 128th Avenue following the crash, dispatch said.