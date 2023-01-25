The color has an official name, too. (File/Getty Images)

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was arrested for a hit-and-run north of White Cloud that involved a school bus, deputies said.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of 5 Mile Road and Mundy Avenue in Lincoln Township, according to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that a school bus from White Cloud Public Schools was trying to turn right onto Mundy Avenue from 5 Mile when an SUV did not stop at a stop sign and broadsided the bus.

The bus driver said the SUV continued down the road after the crash. Deputies said they found the vehicle and the driver, a 49-year-old White Cloud woman, not far from the scene. She was arrested for not stopping at the scene of a crash, operating while intoxicated and resisting and obstructing a police officer. She was lodged into the Newaygo County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

The drivers and two passengers of the school bus were not injured in the crash.