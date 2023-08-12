A peacock was loose in Grant Township Saturday. (Courtesy Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office)

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A peacock was loose in Grant Township Saturday, deputies say.

Saturday morning, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said the peacock was near East 120th Street and Walnut Avenue.

It was still there as of Saturday afternoon, dispatch confirmed to News 8.

The bird was pictured standing on both a roof and a car.

“If you live in the Grant area and are missing a peacock we would love to reunite you with your bird,” deputies wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call 231.689.5288.