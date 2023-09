An undated photo of Jaystin Amelia posted by the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 20, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a 12-year-old in Newaygo County.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said Jaystin Amelia was believed to be somewhere in the Hardy Dam or Morley-Stanwood area.

Deputies described Jaystin as a juvenile runaway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Wimmer at 231.689.7335.