Deputies: Man shot, killed son near White Cloud

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in custody after he shot and killed his son near White Cloud Monday night, authorities say.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting on E. Pierce Drive between Evergreen Drive and Woodbridge Road in Monroe Township, north of White Cloud.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 38-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim’s father, a 69-year-old man, was taken into custody and lodged at the Newaygo County Jail on murder charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Their names have not been released. It’s unknown what led to the deadly shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 231.689.7303 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231.689.5288.