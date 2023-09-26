SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested near Fremont Tuesday after allegedly assaulting his wife, deputies say.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to Maple Island Road near Holton Road in Sheridan Township around 8 a.m. on a report that a man shot at a woman who was walking down the street.

When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman who said her husband had assaulted her. The deputies detained the husband, a 34-year-old man, at a house.

The husband was arrested on charges of assault with intent to murder, felony firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a firearm with unlawful intent and second-offense domestic violence.

His name was not released pending arraignment.