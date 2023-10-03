WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — The co-owners of a Newaygo County restaurant have been arrested and charged with arson after a fire destroyed their business earlier this year.

The White Cloud Police Department issued a statement Monday that David Robinson and Ryan Robinson were both arrested and lodged in the Newaygo County Jail. The two own Charlie’s Family Grill on South Charles Street.

The fire sparked around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. Witness photos from the scene appeared to show considerable damage. No one was injured in the fire. A White Cloud Fire Department spokesperson told WOOD TV8 that the State Fire Marshall’s office had been brought in to investigate.

A fire at Charlie’s Family Grill in White Cloud in March 18, 2023. (Courtesy Christina Sischo) A fire at Charlie’s Family Grill in White Cloud in March 18, 2023. (Courtesy Christina Sischo) A fire at Charlie’s Family Grill in White Cloud in March 18, 2023. (Courtesy Christina Sischo)

The restaurant’s Google profile says it is permanently closed, and the restaurant’s Facebook page has not been updated since January. The two also own a restaurant by the same name in Fremont and opened a location in Hart just weeks after the fire.

The Newaygo County Prosecutor’s Office issued multiple charges against the two men, including felony arson and insurance fraud.

White Cloud Police Chief Dan Evans is asking people to come forward with potential information about this case and warned that more people could face criminal charges.