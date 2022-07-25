BROOKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s difficult for anyone to deal with grief, especially for children. But there is help.

Next month, there will be a free, one-day camp for kids called Camp Good Grief. It’s a support program for children ages 8 to 17 who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The day will combine a variety of fun activities along with grief education and emotional support.

Camp Good Grief will take place on Aug. 22 at Camp Newaygo. (Courtesy Hospice of Michigan)

Grief professionals and trained volunteers will support campers through arts and crafts, music therapy and pet therapy. Camp good grief will take place on Monday, Aug. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Camp Newaygo.

For more information and to register, go to hom.org/camp.

