GRANT, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Newaygo County.

Michigan State Police said Paige Hall, of Grant, was last seen on Feb. 18. She is described as being around 5-foot-5 and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office at 231.689.7303 or 1.800.843.5678.