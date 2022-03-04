Attempted murder charges after 2 stabbed in Fremont

Locust Hill Apartments in Fremont on March 3, 2022, the day after two people who live there were attacked by a man with a knife.

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with seven felonies, including attempted murder, after allegedly breaking into a Fremont apartment and attacking two people with a knife.

Deion Hanna, 24, of Fremont, was arraigned Friday on two counts of assault with intent to murder, a count of first-degree home invasion, armed robbery, mayhem, unlawful imprisonment and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, the Newaygo County prosecutor said.

The assault happened Wednesday evening at Locust Hill Apartments in the area of State Street and N. Stone Road. Police say Hanna broke into a second-floor apartment and went after the two people inside with a knife.

Family identified them to News 8 as Jewel Daniels and her fiance Kiegan Ostrander. Both remained in the hospital Friday. Daniels sustained the more serious injuries of the two, including severe wounds to her hands. Family said she had gotten more than 400 stitches, had already undergone multiple reconstructive surgeries and was expected to undergo more.

The families of both Daniels and Ostrander have set up GoFundMe accounts to help cover their medical expenses.

The attacker ran off before police got there. Hanna was arrested south of Fremont Thursday morning.

Hanna’s bond was set at $5 million cash or surety, prosecutors say. He is expected back in court March 17 for a conference and again March 24 for a preliminary examination. If convicted of all counts, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.