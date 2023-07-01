NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple people were rescued from the Muskegon River in Newaygo County Saturday evening, according to the Newaygo Fire Department.

Around 6:30 p.m., the fire department, assisted by the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies, responded to a report of a group of people stuck on a tree in the Muskegon River in the area of East Water Street and Adama Drive.

Newaygo Fire Department Deputy Chief Jason Wolford said the group was tubing when they passed under a train bridge that crosses the river and got stuck on a tree that was hanging down near one of the concrete pylons.

The fire department told News 8 there were around eleven people in the group. Some of the group members made it to shore prior to the arrival of emergency responders.

Seven people were rescued from the water.

Six people were transported to the hospital with minor to mid-level injuries, according to the fire department.

The deputy chief said the water in the river was high and fast due to the recent rainfall in the area.

Emergency services are asking the public to have an emergency plan when doing water-related activities in the Muskegon River.