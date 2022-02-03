3 men charged for attempted escape from Newaygo Co. Jail

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three men face federal charges for allegedly trying to escape from the Newaygo County Jail.

Court records filed on Feb. 1 show Timothy Mark Calicutt, Jaron Howard Morgan and Victor Lamont Garcia were each indicted on one count of conspiracy to escape from custody and one count of attempted escape from custody and aiding and abetting.

The three men were cellmates at the Newaygo County Jail. From around Sept. 28 to Oct. 24, they are accused of helping one another to get into a locked utility hatch and a hole in the drywall in the ceiling of their cell, court records show.

They used tools fashioned from wood, metal, a pipe and other items to cut and damage ductwork, a brick wall and a plywood wall while in the space above the cell’s ceiling. During that time, one of them would hold up a blanket to hide the others from the view of the surveillance camera in their cell, according to court records.