WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested three people during raids of two properties near White Cloud Monday.

The first search was on 5th Street in Wilcox Township, north of White Cloud. Deputies say they found stolen property, including guns, and meth. They arrested a 43-year-old White Cloud man for possession of meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm and a 36-year-old Newaygo man for possession of narcotics.

The second search was on Baseline Road in Goodwell Township, east of White Cloud. There, deputies say, they found more stolen property. They arrested a 21-year-old White Cloud woman for home invasion.

The suspects’ names were not released pending arraignment.

Deputies added that more charges were expected against people who were at the properties when the searches were conducted.