2 dead after house fire near Big Rapids

NORWICH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were found dead following a house fire near Big Rapids early Tuesday.

Firefighters were called around 5 a.m. to the scene on N. Cottonwood Avenue south of 9 Mile Road in Norwich Township. By the time they arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames. Crews from the city of Big Rapids, Big Prairie Township and White Cloud worked together to put it out.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said neighbors told deputies that an 80-year-old man and 68-year-old woman lived at the house. Their bodies were found in the house after the fire was doused. Their names were not immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and authorities are also still confirming what caused the deaths.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Detective Sgt. Wimmer at the sheriff’s office at 231.689.7303.