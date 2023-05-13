ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested and another was taken to the hospital after a Friday hit-and-run crash in Ashland Township.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office were sent to S. Bagley Avenue near W 128th Street for a crash involving a truck and quad.

While on the way, deputies were told that the truck left the scene.

Responding deputies learned that a northbound pickup truck lost control, went off the road and hit an 85-year-old Grant man who was on the quad.

The Grant man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

While searching the area, deputies found the pickup truck abandoned after it had crashed into the woods. The sheriff’s office said multiple police dog units were called to the scene. They found a 50-year-old Grant man hiding in the woods.

The man admitted that he was driving the truck during the crash. He was arrested on numerous charges.

The sheriff’s office said the passenger, a 38-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The crash remains under investigation.