18-year-old killed in crash near White Cloud

EVERETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed and a teen injured when a pickup truck crashed into a tree east of White Cloud Thursday.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on E. 8th Street near Thornapple Avenue in Everett Township.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound truck crossed the centerline, went off the other side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, an 18-year-old White Cloud woman, died at the scene. Her name was not released Friday.

Her passenger, a 14-year-old girl from Indiana, was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Deputies were still investigating what caused the cause of the crash Friday.

