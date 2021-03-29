1 injured in shooting near Grant

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot in Newaygo County early Monday morning.

Newaygo County Central Dispatch said officers were called around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting on E Fox Drive near the intersection of Thornapple Avenue in Grant Township, southeast of Newaygo.

One person was injured in the shooting. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police have set up a perimeter and are searching the area for a possible suspect. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.