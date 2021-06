BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died after a car crash in Newaygo County Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened around 3:05 p.m. on Maple Island Avenue near West 112th Street.

Authorities said a person crashed into a tree and was pinned inside the car. The car also caught fire.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the crash. It’s also unknown if anyone else was hurt.

This is a developing story. News 8 will provide more details when we learn more.