BARTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a person was killed and another was injured after an all-terrain vehicle crashed into a combine in Newaygo County.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday on E. 14 Mile Road near the intersection of N. Cypress Avenue in Barton Township, northwest of Big Rapids.

The driver of the ATV, a 52-year-old Reed City man, died from his injuries, and a 51-year-old Reed City woman was taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Her condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.