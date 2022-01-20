1 dead after crash near Grant

ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died after a crash near Grant on Thursday.
It happened on South Mason Drive near 104th Street in Ashland Township.
Two cars crashed, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It did not say what led up to the crash.
A 31-year-old from White Cloud died from their injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The person’s name has not been released.
A 42-year-old man from Sparta was brought to a local hospital for his injuries.
The crash is under investigation.