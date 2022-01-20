1 dead after crash near Grant

ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died after a crash near Grant on Thursday.

It happened on South Mason Drive near 104th Street in Ashland Township.

Two cars crashed, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It did not say what led up to the crash.

A 31-year-old from White Cloud died from their injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The person’s name has not been released.

A 42-year-old man from Sparta was brought to a local hospital for his injuries.

The crash is under investigation.