1 arrested, 1 sought in marijuana dispensary armed robbery

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities arrested one suspect and are searching for another in connection to an armed robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Newaygo County Monday night.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were called around 8:30 p.m. Monday for a report of an armed robbery at a marijuana dispensary south of Hesperia. The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the business.

Two employees were robbed at gunpoint then tied up with zip-ties. The two suspects drove away in a red Dodge Charger before authorities arrived, according to NCSO.

A vehicle matching the description was pulled over by Three Rivers police in St. Joseph County. One of the suspects was immediately arrested while the other ran away.

Authorities continue to search for the second suspect. No description of the suspect was released but the sheriff’s office said both suspects were from northern Indiana.

The stolen marijuana from the dispensary was found inside the vehicle.