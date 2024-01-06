GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new program through Calvin University hopes to reduce barriers for students of all ages to receive a college education.

It is called the Wayfinder Program, a free eight-credit course plan that includes free transportation, books, meals, technology and childcare. It will be housed at the Women’s Resource Center, where 25 students will meet once a week for classes.

“This program is a jumpstart to allow learners to have as many barriers reduced to higher education as possible,” Abbie Lipsker, the director of continuing studies at Calvin University, said.

The university found that this was a need for the greater Grand Rapids community, after holding focus group testing for months.

“We’ve heard a desire for higher education. We’ve heard that education is expensive and it’s hard to access if you have children and have a full-time job or even a part-time job,” Lipsker said.

The Wayfinder program is the first Clemente Course in Michigan. The course is a college-level liberal arts program to help low-income adults gain access to college education.

Michelle Covington attended a similar program in Long Island, New York several years ago. She had just graduated from high school and applied for a program that covered costs for free credit hours, tuition, books and more.

“It prepared me for college,” Covington said. “I didn’t know what I would be experiencing or making friends and being in a new environment.”

She attended Ithaca College after attending the program and said that experience helped give her and her mother a financial break.

“That allowed me to graduate from college a whole semester early because all of the credits transferred and it was a wonderful experience,” Covington said.

Calvin University said all of the credits for its program are transferrable. Covington said she was excited when she heard a similar program was coming to Michigan.

“If going to college and getting an education is important to you, and that’s what you want, this is the perfect opportunity to put to step right on into this resource and take advantage of it,” Covington said. “All it’s going to do is better you as a person, increase the quality of life for you, your family and help you soar.”

In order to be eligible to apply, you must be at least 18 years old, be income-eligible and not have a bachelor’s degree. You do not need a GED to apply. Classes are set to begin in July 2024.