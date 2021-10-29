World Stroke Day: ‘Be Fast’ to respond

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Every year, nearly 800,000 Americans have a stroke — that’s a stroke about every 40 seconds.

World Stroke Day is Friday. People are urged to learn the early signs of stroke, including sudden loss of balance, face weakness or numbness and slurred speech. You can remember what to watch for by remembering to “BE FAST”:

Above, News 8’s Emily Linnert and Tom Hillen speak with Dr. Muhib Khan, director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, about what to do to respond to a stroke.

