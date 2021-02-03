Wisconsin mother meets baby delivered during COVID-19 coma

by: The Associated Press

In this Jan. 27, 2021 photo provided by Taryn Marie Photography, the Townsend family poses for a photo in Poynette, Wis. the day mother Kelsey Townsend came home from the hospital, nearly three months after being admitted due to COVID-19. Townsend, second from left, gave birth to Lucy, in her arms, via C-section on Nov. 4 while in a medically induced coma. She spent 75 days on lung and life support. She finally met the daughter she delivered face to face on Jan. 27. (Taryn Ziegler/Taryn Marie Photography via AP)

(AP) — Nearly three months after Kelsey Townsend gave birth to her fourth child, the 32-year-old Wisconsin woman was finally face to face with her.

Lucy, now bright-eyed and alert, flashed her a smile. Kelsey Townsend was in a medically-induced coma with COVID-19 when she gave birth to Lucy via via cesarean section on Nov. 4, not long after getting to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

She ended up spending 75 days on life and lung support. She finally met Lucy on Jan. 27. That’s the day Kelsey was discharged from University Hospital in Madison.

Kelsey Townsend says she had her daughter instantly bonded.

