FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — Authorities in Wisconsin say a Michigan man was taken into custody after he was caught driving the wrong way on the highway and told authorities he ‘thought he was almost home’ — though he was on the wrong side of Lake Michigan.

The Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin, Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook that it happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday. It said drivers called 911 to report someone was driving northbound in the southbound lanes on I-41 south of Green Bay.

A deputy tried to stop the vehicle by blocking it. The driver slowed down but didn’t stop and hit the front driver’s side of the cruiser.

The driver was identified as a 61-year-old man from Manistee, Michigan. He reportedly told authorities that he thought he was almost home.

Officials say he registered four times the legal limit on a preliminary breath test. He also had trouble standing. He was arrested for suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

There were no injuries from the crash.