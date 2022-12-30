(NewsNation) — Police on Friday arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in connection with the November deaths of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in a rental house near campus.

The suspect was arrested early Friday morning in Monroe County, Pennsylvania and documents filed in court revealed he was “awaiting extradition.” He is being held based on an active arrest warrant citing first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office. However, it is unclear if charges have been filed as charging documents have not been made public by the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.

Monroe County court records show an extradition hearing for Kohberger has been set for Jan. 3, 2023.

I am told when Idaho quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger was in custody — he “asked if anyone else was arrested.”

I’m told he had a “quiet, blank stare.” — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 30, 2022

Kohberger’s arrest is linked to the brutal Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of the four students — 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20 and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin. During the weeks-long investigation into their deaths, police chased thousands of tips after the crime drew nationwide attention.

Officials have not yet publicly disclosed further details about Kohberger, who is a resident of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice in June from DeSales University, the school confirmed to NewsNation.

“As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families during this difficult time,” the university said in a statement.

A DeSales student with the same name was part of a research project that involved surveying people about crimes they had committed.

A Reddit post from this spring by someone who identified themselves as Kohberger and listed a university email with the initials “BK” sought participants for the anonymous survey. It is unclear if Kohberger indeed made the post.

A since-deleted Reddit post from earlier this year was made by someone identifying themselves as Kohberger. It included a link to a survey for DeSales University where Kohberger received two degrees and graduated with a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice in June.

The post included a link to the survey — which was taken down from the University website Friday — included questions about respondents’ feelings and emotions while committing an offense, how they identified their target, what they did when they left and additional questions about their mental state.

The Reddit post was also removed Friday and the poster’s account has been suspended.

A Ph.D. student by the same name is listed at the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, which is just miles across state lines from Moscow, Idaho.

In Idaho, court records revealed Kohberg had received a minor traffic violation in August in Latah County where Moscow is located. He paid a fine for that violation in September. While there is no known connection between that violation and the November deaths, it indicates Kohberg had visited the county in the past.

The mysterious circumstances around their deaths sparked nationwide interest with Moscow police chasing thousands of tips and debunking conspiracy theories concocted by internet sleuths.

The case broke open after law enforcement asked the public for help finding a white sedan seen near the home around the time of the killings.

