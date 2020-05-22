White House adviser: Plenty of PPP money left

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The White House policy adviser on entrepreneurship says there are number of ways the federal government is trying to help small businesses as an economy crushed by the coronavirus slowly begins to reengage.

Ashley Bell is with the White House Office of American Innovation. He is also a regional administrator the U.S. Small business Administration. His job is to make sure small businesses that have suffered dramatic setbacks by the closures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus have the resources to get back up to speed.

Bell says the need is particularly acute in minority and underserved areas. When President Donald Trump Visited Michigan Thursday, he held a roundtable with entrepreneurs and leaders in the African American community.

Officials say the government still has help available through the Payroll Protection Program.

“What’s great about today is that I can tell you that we still have about a $100 billion left in the program and it’s available,” Bell said. “So we’re going to all communities, working with chambers of commerce, helping people understand just how to get access to these funds. These funds are going to be critical right now to make sure that people have to make sure that people have access to them to put people on payroll and even if they don’t have payroll, they get paid themselves.”

You can find out more about the PPP from your local lender and at SBA.gov.