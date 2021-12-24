Where’s Santa and his reindeer? Track him on NORAD’s map

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wondering where Santa Claus is? The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking his journey.

For over six decades NORAD has been tracking Santa starting on Christmas Eve. They using satellite systems, high-powered radar and jet fighters to track him, NORAD says.

Starting at 4 a.m. on Dec. 24, you can track his journey around the world at noradsanta.org. You can also check to see where he’s at by calling 1.877.HI.NORAD(446.6723).

Track Santa’s journey:

NORAD’s tradition of tracking Santa started in 1955, when a child trying to reach Santa reached the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center instead.

“A young child accidentally dialed the unlisted phone number of the CONAD Operations Center upon seeing an newspaper advertisement telling kids to call Santa,” NORAD said on their website. “The Director of Operations, Colonel Harry Shoup, answered the phone and instructed his staff to check the radar for indications of Santa making his way south from the North Pole.”