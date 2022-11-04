GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time ever, the Powerball jackpot has crossed the $1.6 billion threshold despite nearly 3 million tickets being sold in Michigan alone.

The next drawing for the jackpot is Saturday night after 39 previous drawings came and went without a winner. It isn’t that surprising if you consider that the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.

Despite the odds, it is still nice to imagine what you could do with all of that money. If the winner decides to take the lump sum, they would suddenly have $782.4 million on hand.

According to the Michigan Lottery, with those winnings, you could take a trip to the International Space Station, buy a private island, an amusement park or a Thanksgiving turkey for every Michigander in the state.

All great options but it can only happen if you draw the winning numbers. The Saturday drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. and you can check your tickets on the Michigan Lottery website.