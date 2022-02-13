What different colored flowers could mean on Valentine’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR/KOZL) — With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, you might be considering buying flowers for your loved one.

It can be tricky picking the right bouquet. On top of considering cost, quantity and availability, you might also be considering the meaning behind flower types and colors.

For example, red roses symbolize love and desire. Roses come in a variety of colors and each has its own meaning. According to Almanac.com, here’s what each rose color means:

White: purity, innocence, reverence, a new beginning, a fresh start

Red: love, I love you

Deep, dark crimson rose: mourning

Pink: grace, happiness, gentleness

Yellow: jealousy, infidelity

Orange: desire, enthusiasm

Lavender: love at first sight

Coral: friendship, modesty, sympathy

Not everyone agrees with those definitions, however. For instance, many say yellow roses symbolize friendship.

Other flowers bear other meanings: Carnations could represent fascination or a woman’s love.

When it comes to tulips, red ones can represent passion or a declaration of love. Yellow tulips could represent “sunshine in your smile.”

Sunflowers represent loyalty. Daffodils could represent unequaled love. Marigold could represent grief or jealousy. Daisies might represent innocence and loyal love.

It gets even more confusing when you consider that each flower could have a different meaning depending on which lore you listen to.

Nexstar’s KOLR spoke with several florists, and most agreed it’s best for you to choose what you think your valentine would like rather than focusing on the meanings of each type or color.