What are the street names of fentanyl?

Tablets believed to be laced with fentanyl are displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration Northeast Regional Laboratory on October 8, 2019 in New York. – According to US government data, about 32,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses in 2018. That accounts for 46 percent of all fatal overdoses. Fentanyl, a powerful painkiller approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for a range of conditions, has been central to the American opioid crisis which began in the late 1990s. (Photo by Don EMMERT / AFP) (Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — There are several names out there for what’s being reported as illicitly manufactured fentanyl. Here are some of the street names of fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Apache

Dance Fever

Friend

Goodfellas

Jackpot

Murder 8

Tango & Cash

These are some other fentanyl street names, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency:

China Girl

China Town

China White

Great Bear

He-Man

Poison

The National Institutes of Health says “TNT” is another fentanyl street alias.

In prescription form, fentanyl is known by the following names, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse:

Actiq

Duragesic

Sublimaze

The CDC says rates of overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone, which includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, continue to rise.