Watch out for people trying to steal your stimulus payment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The federal government is handing out money, and scammers are trying to get their hands on your share.

“If you’re not sure when you’re going to get your stimulus check, how you’re going to get it, how much it might be, that uncertainty, scammers are going to come in and try to take advantage of that,” Troy Baker of the Better Busines Bureau Serving Western Michigan said.

Nationwide, since the pandemic started, the Federal Trade Commission has recorded more than 200,000 fraud complaints, with the majority of them happening around stimulus rollouts.

“Offers to click here to get a larger stimulus check, offers for phone calls saying that there are bonuses to these stimulus checks if you take certain action,” Baker described some of the scams’ methods.

The BBB says West Michigan hasn’t seen a surge in these scams, and there are ways to keep it that way.

The first red flag that someone is trying to rip you off: the message comes from an unexpected source. The IRS will never send you unsolicited messages on social media or text you. Another clear tell is that the IRS doesn’t call them stimulus checks; it calls them economic impact payments.

“These scams disproportionately affect people who can least afford them,” Baker said. “So the people who need the money the most are the ones who are getting scammed.”

It is critical that you work to avoid stimulus scams not just for yourself, but also for everybody.

“If this goes to a scammer, that money is gone. It’s taken out of the loop. So not only does it hurt you because you don’t have that money available to help you and your family, it hurts the local businesses where you would have spent that money,” Baker said.

If you think you have been scammed, you should contact the IRS immediately.