Warnock wins GA senate seat; 2nd race too close to call

Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. Warnock and U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler are in a runoff election for the Senate seat. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (WOOD/AP) — Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated incumbent Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler in one of the state’s two runoff elections early Wednesday, NBC News projects.

The win puts Democrats within a seat of having the majority in the senate.

With 98 percent of the vote in, NBC News reports Warnock leads Loeffler by 46,551 votes. The second race between incumbent Senator David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff is too close to call, however NBC News reports, as of 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, Ossoff leads Perdue by 9,527 votes.

A pastor who spent the past 15 years leading the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, Warnock becomes the first Black senator in his state’s history. His victory was a stinging rebuke of outgoing President Donald Trump, who made one of his final trips in office to Georgia to rally his loyal base behind Loeffler and Perdue.

There were still some mail ballots and in-person early votes left to be counted statewide, the majority of which are in Democratic-leaning counties. Under Georgia law, a trailing candidate may request a recount when the margin of an election is less than or equal to 0.5 percentage points.

This story will be updated.

–The Associated Press contributed to this report.