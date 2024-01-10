GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you think Lions playoff tickets are expensive, imagine what they could cost if Detroit makes it to the Super Bowl. Thanks to the American Red Cross, you could get there for free with a simple blood donation.

The American Red Cross has partnered with the NFL during National Blood Donor Month. Through the end of January, anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma will automatically be entered into a raffle to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII.

“The winner and guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Las Vegas, three-night hotel accommodations, plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses,” the American Red Cross said in a release.

It comes at a desperate time for the American Red Cross. The Red Cross says the number of people who regularly donate blood has dropped approximately 40% over the last 20 years. That, coupled with an annual donation slowdown around the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, has caused some major shortages across the country.

“Small changes in blood donor turnout can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of an emergency blood transfusion,” Dr. Barry Siegfried, Medical Director of the Red Cross Michigan, said in a statement. “More challenges may lie ahead as the potential for severe winter weather and seasonal illnesses like the flu may compound the dire blood supply situation.”

Super Bowl LVIII will be held on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.