Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes at its stores

NEW YORK (AP/WOOD) — Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs following a string of illnesses and deaths related to vaping.

The nation’s largest retailer said Friday that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory. It cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products.

Michigan enacted its emergency ban on flavored nicotine vaping products on Wednesday, giving retailers 14 days to comply.

Michigan was the first state in the nation to announce it is banning flavored e-cigarettes.

The Trump Administration proposed banning thousands of e-cigarette flavors a week later amid an outbreak of breathing illnesses linked to vaping. So far, seven people have died.

New York and California have since taken action to ban flavored nicotine vaping products, with New York legislators approving their state’s restrictions Tuesday.

More than 500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses. An eight death was reported this week, but health officials still have not identified the cause.