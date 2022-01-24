Wall Street sees a chaotic day over Federal Reserve comments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Monday was an active day on Wall Street as stocks declined ahead of a busy week.

Laina Mills, the chief investment officer at Legacy Trust, says Monday’s market activity is primarily the result of recent Federal Reserve comments about future interest rate hikes, concerns about inflation and increased uncertainty about future policies.

Mills says the smart investors sees this downturn as an opportunity, primarily because all the economic indicators remain very positive. She says this is a period of uncertainty, but encourages investors to keep their eyes on the long-term and the positive economic growth as we move past the pandemic.