W. MI spellers survive Day 1 of Scripps national bee

The Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy sits in front of competitors during the second round, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — Five word wizards from West Michigan are in Washington, D.C., vying for the top spot in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

A record 562 students from across the country are competing this year. They each get the chance to spell one word Tuesday and another word Wednesday. After that, previous test scores are factored into their performance to whittle down the group to 50 spellers.

All five of West Michigan’s competitors made it through the first day of the bee by correctly spelling the following words:

Tanishka Jadhav of St. Joseph: eidetic

Blake Bouwman of Grand Rapids: mettlesome

Jack Lado of Grand Rapids: pariah

Ananya Bommineni of Stevensville: becquerel

Sophia Grierson of Ludington: pumice

If West Michigan’s spellers make the cut Wednesday, they’ll move onto the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals, airing on ESPN Thursday and Friday.

The winner of the spelling bee gets $40,000 and a trophy, as well as a $2,500 U.S. savings bond and reference books from Merriam-Webster and Encyclopaedia Britannica.