W. MI natives compete on ‘The Great Food Truck Race’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three West Michigan natives are competing on the Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race.”



“The Great Food Truck Race” is a cooking competition held along the Atlantic coast. Nine teams of aspiring food truck owners with unique concepts compete for a $50,000 grand prize.

They are all home, now that the show is done filming. Although, the competition airing on Food Network is still early on. Every week, the teams hit a different seaside town for high-stakes food challenges that test their cooking skills, business skills and selling strategies.

The team representing West Michigan is made up of three ladies from the area who call themselves The Brunch Babes. The team of three is made up of two sisters and their cousin — Lara Webster, Mariah Sniegowski and Lydia VanWormer.

The opportunity was a push in the right direction for Webster’s lifelong dream.

“My husband and I had talked about opening a restaurant for years. I have a specific vision for that restaurant and the opportunity just hasn’t presented itself,” said Webster.

The Brunch Babes said the competition was a tough situation at times with tense moments, and stress.

“I mean as home chefs, we went up against some very experienced people in this competition and so our goal was just make it past week one,” said Webster.

The Brunch Babes can’t say how far they make it in the competition. Although, the most recent episode, episode three, aired Sunday night and The Brunch Babes will move on to the next challenge.

Although, for these three ladies, entering the competition wasn’t about seeing how far or how famous.

“When I saw that application, I didn’t really think about the TV aspect of it or the filming. To me, it was just free learning,” said Webster. “I mean, if you get an opportunity to go and meet Food Network stars, put your food in front of them and then be able to learn a ton, I mean, that is why I did this.

“The Great Food Truck Race” airs on Food Network at 9 p.m. Sunday nights.